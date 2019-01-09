Drowned man’s body found

The search for a 35 year old man from Sebina who drowned in the Tati River on the 3rd January 2019 has ended after his body was found just a kilometer from where he was swept up by the heavy current.

Botswana Police Service and Botswana Defence Force have been searching for the man’s body for the past five days after he was swept by the river.

According to Kutlwano Police Station Commander, Neo Serumola, the victim was in the company of his friend when they attempted to cross the river near Francistown’s Block 1 location at around 11am last Thursday.

Serumola confirmed to The Voice that his body was recovered from the river early yesterday (Tuesday).

“I can’t tell you the exact location he was found, but it was not far from where he lost his footing and was swept up by the river,” Serumola said.