Drown with da gizus

Released on 20th August in 2018, DJ Dagizus track ‘Drown’ has shockingly gone under the radar in Botswana.

The song featuring Nate, Jess Schneider and William Last, ‘Drown’ is perhaps one of best songs by a local artist.

The quality is out of this world and maybe just need one radio DJ or music programmer to give it a try.

It has a beautiful theme which might bless many sad souls out there to never give up in life, and look upon the promise.

Based in Dallas-Texas, Dagizus is a DJ, an Engineer and and entrepreneur who also owns an online radio station called Daggie Radio.