Drinking from the river

Shashe Mooke goes medieval

“Even our chickens now walk to the river for a drink of water,” is how 28-year-old single father of one Kealeboga David sums up the desperate water crisis in Shashe Mooke.

Alternating between filling 20 litre containers from a well on the Shashe River bed and loading them onto his donkey cart, David explains that he has given up on tap water as the taps in the village seldom have a drop.

“This problem started when Water Utilities took over the water supply from the council. It’s been more than a year and in that time most of us have relied on the river for our water. It’s a desperate and dangerous situation. All we can do is pray that the situation improves” he says as he points out the health risks posed by the river water.

“It’s obvious that the water is contaminated. The cow and donkey dung on the river sand are evidence of this. Some people use the river to relieve themselves which adds to the contamination. We drink the water as it is, although we are aware that is should be boiled. We have had cases of diarrhea, especially with kids. I guess it’s a threat we have to live with,” David says with a resigned shrug of slender shoulders.

Echoing the sentiments of most of his fellow villagers, the young dad darkly predicts it is only a matter of time before someone dies from drinking the river water.

“The authorities should give the responsibility for our water back to the council before we suffer serious health problems from the dirty water we drink. Water Utilities is useless,” he exclaims, his eyes glowing in the last rays of the evening sun.

Later as the sun sets, 46-year-old married mother of four, Susan Maswabi expresses fear that tap water may give her and her family diarrhea as they have only drunk untreated river water for the last three months.

Maswabi is part of a motley crew of adults and children queuing for water at one of the village taps.

“This tap has been dry for three months and we have had to fetch water from the river. Our stomachs might run because they have got used to river water,” she says seemingly in jest as she says she is happy that she has not had to make the three-kilometre wheelbarrow journey to the river to fetch water.

“I just pray that the water does not run out. It would be tragic as we would have to go to the river and risk the dangers of the night,” she adds with a worried look at the ever darkening sky.

Like most in Shashe Mooke, she dismisses Water Utilities Cooperative as hopeless and wants the water supply reverted to the council and the Department of Water Affairs.

“We are tired of pushing wheelbarrows, putting our health at risk and having to do our washing in the river. The authorities must act fast and improve our situation,” she pleads in desperation.

For Ontime Jeremiah the water crises in Shashe Mooke is a sign that the politicians they have voted for do not care about them.

“The councillor and the MP know about this but do not seem to care. I wonder why we voted for them,” says Jeremiah, as he and others patiently wait their turn at the low pressure pump, silently praying that the water does no run out before they get their share.