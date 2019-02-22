Drink and eat your water

Global warming is real and the proof is in the gradual climate change. Botswana is a Desert country.



The Kalahari covers most of the land, meaning constant heat is endured by all living creatures in this region.

Some of the precautionary measures to protect against extreme UV is by applying sunscreen every two hours, not just once a day.



Avoid standing in the heat for too long or seek shelter when out and about.



Dress in loose comfortable clothing. Put on wrap-on sunglasses to protect the eyes and skin around them.



Carry a wide-brimmed umbrella or hat. Lots and lots of water is extremely vital to stay hydrated.

NO LIFE WITHOUT WATER: Clean water is a daily requirement

Reasons why we love thee! It is said human beings can live without food for up to three weeks but will not last three or four days without water!



At least 60% of the adult body is made of water. This is the primary source of energy in the body.

Water is responsible for the function of many systems that operate the body, for instance, the circulatory system which involves the heart, will strengthen when lots of water is consumed regularly and therefore less chances of heart attacks and strokes.



Bones also grow stronger. Water is responsible for dissolving food, vitamins and mineral particles in the stomach for digestion.

Consume more of it and increase the immune system, also less chances of constipation will occur.



It is the most delicate and not to mention free laxative agent there is. It is good for weight-loss, because it acts as an appetite suppressant.



Keep the skin hydrated and observe as the aging process slows down, added bonus, zero side effects!

The benefits and importance of drinking water is infinite.



The ways in which we can help the body cope with this heat is through external and internal deliberate efforts.



Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables that contain lots of water.



Vegetables with high content water include, spinach, at 91%, green cabbage 93%, cucumber 96%, cauliflower 87% and many more.

HEALTHY LIVING: Vegetables

Fruits include, pineapple 87%, watermelon 92%, orange 87% strawberry 87% and more.



The good news is most of these fruits and vegetables are in season and can be found at your local farmers market.

FRUITFUL: Fruits are a necessity

Here are signs of dehydration. If you tick more than three symptoms then start drinking!

Experiencing constant headaches

Poor concentration

Dry/sticky mouth

Bad breath

Constipation

Food cravings

Reduced urination

Dark yellow urination

Joint and muscle pain

Dry skin and lips

Tired and cranky

Feeling dizzy

Rapid breathing

Lack of energy

Even through this extreme hard to ignore heat, there are individuals who don’t practice drinking water constantly because they simply don’t like water that much or they forget to drink!



This is for those who have a hard time incorporating drinking water into their daily lives. Tips on how to drink water effectively:Don’t allow yourself to drink fizzy and boxed juice drinks. They contain high sugar levels that dehydrate the body.

Carry a bottle everywhere you go.

Have a big glass every transitional point of the day example, before leaving the house, at work, before lunch etc.

Keep a 2-liter bottle in the fridge at work and try finishing it before end of the day.

Invite someone to join you in keeping hydrated.

Keep count and be aware of your intake.

Make drinking fun by infusing water with fruits. This way it adds character and natural flavors to the water.

THREESOME: Different fruit flavoured water can be fun to drink

Drinking water is like taking a shower on the inside of the body. Keep it constantly clean and refreshed! You will never regret it!