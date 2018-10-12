Dramaboi’s clap back

Motswakolista Dramaboi truly belongs to a different class.

The lyricist’s response to Ozi F Teddy’s diss track is classic.

While everyone expected ‘Wa Makeishane’ to take the bait and respond in kind, the Township Music star sent a curve ball.

Apparently he’s too busy to write diss tracks.

Drama says he’s busy with bookings, releasing albums and performing for multitudes.

His last question to F Teddy was: “Ozi when was the last time you got a booking? When was the last time you got paid?” Wait a minute, this is a diss, just put a beat on it!