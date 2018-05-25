Dramaboi to thrill TYM 4.0

Local lyricist and rapper Dramaboi is expected to thrill the audience at this year’s Toropo Ya Muka Music Festival.

Known for his ‘sick’ flows and indigenous punchlines Dramaboi will headline this year’s event alongside the likes of LaTimmy, Bicko Gee, B-Blok and many others.

One of the finest Motswakolistas in the country, Dramaboi surprisingly remains the most underrated local rappers and it remains to be seen if he’ll receive Ghetto love.

This year’s event will be held at Both University Campus in Block 10.