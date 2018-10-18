Dramaboi soars to new heights

Hip hop star included in same line-up as DJ Khaled at Maftown Heights * Sereetsi, Samantha Mogwe to share stage with Anthony Hamilton

The annual Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Festival is once again slated for 6th to 9th December.

This time around the four-day long festivities will include Comedy night, Gospel night, the famous Jazz festival as well as the Maftown Heights event.

Voice Entertainment can exclusively reveal that local Hip Hop sensation Dramaboi will be included in the line-up for what will be the 9th edition of Maftown Heights.

Excitingly, Dramaboi’s debut at the high-profile event will see the ‘Sala Lenna’ hit-maker share the stage with American Rapper DJ Khaled.

Although the Maftown Hieghts line-up had not officially been released by the time of going to press, sources close to Voice Entertainment were adamant DJ Khaled would be unveiled as the headline act.

Boasting over 12 million followers on Instagram, the American singer is recognised as one of the most successful producers in the industry.

Sereetsi and his Natives and Samantha Mongwe will also be flying the blue, black and white in South Africa, their attendance at the Jazz festival having already been confirmed.

Reflecting on the trio’s call-up, the man who paved the way for local acts to join the international stage frenzy and the brains behind Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC), Thapelo ‘Fish’ Pabalinga said, “As GIMC we strive to also make an impact even once the festivals are over.

“With the relationship we have built with other festivals our local artist will be given a slot at the Maftown Heights event as well as the Mahika Mahikeng Culture Festivals.

“So yes Bokone Bophirima will host Dramaboi, Sereetsi and the Natives as well as our very own Samantha Mongwe at their much celebrated December event.”

Asked to confirm if he knew DJ Khaled would be headlining the Maftown Heights Event, a diplomatic Pabalinga replied, “I wish not to comment on that one but the organisers are in contact with one of the biggest rappers in America to headline the show – that is all I can say for now!”

Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival is the flagship arts and culture event for the Province of Bokone Bophirima.

As well as Sereetsi and The Natives and Samantha Mogwe, the Jazz Show will feature amongst others Shekinah, Amanda Black, Lady Zamar and Kelly Khumalo.

Held on December 9 at Mmabatho Stadium, the highly-anticipated festival finale will be headlined by another international icon, the American crooner Anthony Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the Comedy Show, slated for 6 December at the Mmabatho Convection Centre, will feature acts from Summary, Chris Mapane and Roni Modimola just mention a few.

The culture festival will also have the edition for the Gospel Show featuring heavyweights including Benjamin Dube, Lebo Sekgobela of ‘Lion of Juda’ fame as well as Sipho Ngwenya.