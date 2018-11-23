Dramaboi snubs the YAMAS

Accuses ‘key’ industry players of sabotage

Following his high profile Yarona FM Awards (YAMAs) fallout, in which he told fans not to bother voting for him, Dramaboi has accused ‘key players’ in the industry of sabotage.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the best artists in the country, the 25-year-old local rapper has never won a music award before.

It is an anomaly that has left the ‘Candy’ hitmaker feeling increasingly sour.

Indeed, it is an anomaly that is set to continue after Dramaboi took to Twitter to instruct his 34, 600+ followers not to vote for him in the YAMAs.

“I’m no longer going to take part in the yamas, please don’t waste your money & time to vote for me. Not recognizing my hard work & Artwork after all this years says a lot about them. Good luck to those nominated,” reads the tweet, posted last Friday, the day after his hit single ‘Setakile’ had been nominated for three YAMAs, including Song of the Year.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment this week, a frustrated Dramaboi said he was ‘well aware’ of those trying to destroy his career with negativity.

Deflated but equally determined, the Mochudi man vowed not to let his haters’ vindictiveness get in the way of his talents and dreams.

“They know that I am young and I have managed to achieve more than their grown folks. They are out to get me and sabotage me but I will not let that happen,” stressed the out-spoken singer born Thuto Ramphaleng.

“After all the hits I have been releasing over the years I don’t have one award, and you know why; it is sabotage!” he added.

The ‘Sala lenna’ singer, who will in a couple of weeks represent Botswana at the celebrated ninth annual Maftown Heights Motswako Festival in South Africa, has in the past slammed the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) awards for his exclusion in their awards.

“I really don’t want to be caught in the debates because I know my story. I don’t even know if these people are for real. I know I am performing better than any artist locally. I have worked so hard and they are trying to degrade my talent,” maintained Dramaboi, adding, “I am making my own reality and I know I am bigger than any artist locally!”

Asked about new music and plans of releasing any album soon Dramaboi refused to comment.

Quizzed about his much criticised alleged booking fee, which reportedly stands at a staggering P70, 000, the hip hop star replied, “I will not discuss my booking fee because that is my business!”