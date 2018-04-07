Dramaboi shines at the Castle Lite Unlocks show

As a build up to the main event in Johannesburg which will be headlined by Chance the rapper, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) hosted the Botswana leg of the annual event, Castle Lite Unlocks.

The event hosted at the Molapo Stanbic Bank Piazza was headlined by South African duo, Dj Speedsta and rapper Frank Casino.

The two main acts belted out their hits one by one but it was local motswako star Dramaboi who stole the show.

Dramaboi affectionately known to his legion of fans as “Wa makeishane” was the highlight of the night with patrons singing along to his every song.

Dramaboi perfomed his hit song Candy, Bob Marley and Sala lenna, amongst others.

Other performers including Veezo View, Ban T, Yaw Bannerman notably, did not bring their A game to the event. Their performances were below par and left nothing much to celebrate.

Local celebrities also spotted at the event were radio personalities Resego Motlhokathari and Miss Geekays, Robbie Rob and Brando, and rapper Thobo Kerekang, among others.

The sound and set up of the event was however a marvel with one getting the feeling of extra refreshment as you walk in. The organisers of the brand synonymous with Sub zero temperatures brought out their A game with the set up.

KBL has also announced that patrons stand a chance for a VIP experience to the concert in Johannesburg April 30. For the opportunity one has to buy a Castle Lite and see pack for more details.