Dramaboi eyes world tour

2017 is shaping up to be another eventful year for local Motswako sensation Dramaboi.

The 24-year-old rapper, real name Thuto Ramphaleng, is busy planning his debut world tour, which will come hot on the heels of his national tour, set to start later this month.

The proposed tour could be a huge stepping-stone for Dramaboi, as the popular artist attempts to take his act global.

Talking exclusively to Voice Entertainment, Dramaboi’s business manager, Itumeleng ‘Intellect’ Garebatshabe revealed that planning for the tour was already at an advanced stage.

“We are aiming at starting his world tour soon after the national tour. We have already approached a number of embassies and confirmed with most of them, including Russia, Canada and the United States,” he said.

Dramaboi kicks-off his national tour on April 21 and is expected to perform in Jwaneng, Gantsi, Maun, Francistown and Phikwe.

The ‘Utlwa’ singer’s busy schedule comes at a cost however, as it means he will miss out on next month’s Tlatsa lebala event.

As well preparing for the two tours, Dramaboi is also hard at work writing his memoirs, which Voice Entertainment can reveal is scheduled for release later this year.

“He will be focusing more on his personal experiences, he has been penning down the book and we are at the editing stage now,” explained Garebatshabe.

In more Dramaboi related news, last week it was announced that the ‘Roma nna’ hit-maker’s music will be featured on South African soapie ‘Rhythem City’.

Garebatshabe confirmed that the popular show will use his client’s songs as their background music in a number of next month’s episodes.

“It is not a long term contract, but in the next month all you will hear when the soapie airs is Dramaboi. They have centred next month’s episodes around the music,” he said excitedly.