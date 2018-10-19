Dramaboi begs for his Urban Soul

The adage home is where the heart could have been coined for rapper Dramaboi.

The local hip hop sensation, Shaya has been told went back crawling to his former record label for back love.

Dramaboi has allegedly asked Urban Soul to take him back to save him from himself.

Their split caused quite a stir years back with allegations that Urban Soul was ripping him off.

Whilst Urban Soul has never really come out to clear the air on what could have happened it seems they are willing to take Dramaboi subject to a few things.

Shaya is looking forward to the reunion and please take Dramaboi off Makeishane, literally.