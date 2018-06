Drake of Off Army crew will launch his single ‘Kea Phikwe’ tomorrow in the former mining town of Selibe Phikwe at Makhubu Club in Area 2.

Brought by Tswana Breed, the show will feature underground hip hop gurus such as Scape, Verbal Slayer, Ntsa, Luzkat, Whiskie, ST, Dope, HST and King Sushi.

Running things on the decks will be Visa, Madkin, Nae Nae and Khabzela.

There will also be special appearance by Cala Booz.

Entrance for the show is P30 single and P50 double.