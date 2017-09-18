Dr Moatshe appointed LEA CEO

The Local Enterprise Authority Board has announced the appointment of Dr Racious Moilamashi Moatshe as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st October 2017.

Dr Moatshe has a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) specializing in E-government, A Master’s Degree in Strategic Management and a Bachelor of Accountancy Degree among others.

He has been at the helm of Business Botswana since May 2016 as the Chief Executive Officer, responsible for driving the organizational strategy and engaging in Research, Policy and Advocacy that improved the private sector participation in the economy of Botswana.

He has also served in senior managerial positions in various institutions including the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST), where he was the founding Lecturer and Head of Department for the Centre of Management and Entrepreneurship Studies (CMES).

Other institutions where Dr Moatshe previously worked are the Standard Chartered Bank of Botswana, Barclays Bank of Botswana, the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) and the Botswana Building Society (BBS).

He sits in various Boards locally and regionally, and serves in high-level strategic committees across all sectors of the economy.