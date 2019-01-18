Dow denies interest in DSG position

Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Unity Dow, has dismissed allegations doing the rounds that she is positioning herself for the Deputy Secretary General (DSG) position at the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) July congress slated for Tonota.

Party insiders allege that Dow wants to be the party’s DSG, a position that is currently held by the Member of Parliament for Bobonong, Shaw Kgathi.

In an interview with The Voice, Dow dismissed having shown interest for any position within the central committee.

“I know that as we approach elections there will be many stories coming up, may be people think that since I will not be running for MP office they see me as someone available. These days of social media, you cannot sing in the shower without the world knowing about it,” she said.

Dow however confirmed that she is backing President, Mokgweetsi Masisi for presidency over his challenger, Pelonomi Venson Moitoi.

Meanwhile other names of those who will be contesting for the DSG position include, Roselyn Panzirah Matshome and Raymond Malinga.