Double trouble

Identical twins accused of murder

Molepolole identical twins Jalo Motswakhumo and Gontse Motswakhumo have been charged with a single count of murder.

The 28- year- old twins on the 8th of April 2018 at Lekgwapheng ward acting jointly in concert allegedly murdered Thabo Keeletsang.

The incident occurred around 9 pm at Palamaukuwe bar, The Voice has learnt.

An eyewitness told of how one of the twins accosted the murder victim at a bar and lured him to the car where the other twin and another man joined them.

“The White Runx they were using drove along Molepolole- Letlhakeng road, with the deceased and his friend assuming they were on a pub hopping mission,’ revealed a source.

“The Runx however sped off into the bush where one of the accused undressed Keeletsang and ordered him to produce clothes and phones that have been stolen at the twins home,” the eyewitness said.

When Keeletsang told the twins that he knew nothing about the stolen properties, they started assaulting him with fists on the stomach and kicking him on the chest and later on left him lying helpless on the ground gasping for breath, it was alleged.

During arraignment before Molepolole Chief Magistrate Linah Oahile-Mokibe, the court heard that Keeletsang died the same day and the police took him to Scottish Livingstone Hospital with no sign of life.

Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso who was prosecuting told the court that two witnesses have already submitted their statements stating that they saw the twins taking Keeletsang from the bar to the bush and they even witnessed the murder.

The prosecutor pleaded with the court to remand the accused in custody saying the post-mortem has not yet been conducted and they need more time to do further investigations as the suspects have just been arrested on the weekend.

The first accused, Jalo who is a Driver at Gaborone Industrial Court said that he felt offended that the court would not show him the person he was alleged to have killed and it would also not disclose the names of the witnesses.

The Chief Magistrate however, explained to the twins that for safety reasons the names of the witnesses could not be revealed and ordered the accused to be remanded in jail.

Motswakhumo twins will be back for mention on April 30th.

