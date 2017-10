Macx Wa Bana and Casper The DJ will celebrate their ‘born days’ by hosting a birthday bash under the theme: ‘All Black Birthday Party’, at Cresta Presidential Hotel tonight (Friday).

The line-up includes the likes of Ricky Lamar, Phouboy, Cupid, Khenzo, Deelow and Piet The DJ.

There will also be performances by Ski Mask and Frost.

The cost of entrance is P50, while ladies will get in for free before 2100hrs.