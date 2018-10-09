Doom and gloom

Happiness is all too often short lived for the majority of Zimbos.

Whilst it is a one thing to be optimistic, it is foolish to ignore the reality.

Last November, the world joined Zimbabwe in celebrating the downfall of long time dictator, former president Robert Mugabe.

Many thought that with Mugabe gone, Zimbabwe would rise and return to its former glory.

However, with almost a year gone by, there is still no end in sight for the problems that have dogged the country for so long.

A few weeks back, many celebrated (including the column) when President Emmerson Mnangagwa named his new cabinet, which had fresh blood and technocrats.

The general feeling was that he had chosen the right people to help him steer the sinking ship for the good of the people – alas it is beginning to look like yet another false dawn.

While it is known that Zimbabwe’s deep-rooted woes can never be solved in one day, there should at least be an indication that things are changing for the better.

But no, we are actually moving five steps back!

Long winding fuel queues have resurfaced; prices of commodities are going up, some shops now only accept the elusive US dollar and cash is still not available at the banks.

As if that is not enough, on Monday the Finance Ministry announced the new monetary policy, which does not favour the ordinary many on the street.

Oh and by the way, reality has now sunk in that the US Dollar is no longer at par with the surrogate currency, which comes in the form of bond notes and coins.

The bond notes long lost their value against the dollar but the powers that be have been turning a blind eye to this realism. Only this week did they finally come to their senses just as the bond was sinking deeper against the green back.

In the recent past one would get around $160 bond notes for US$100 on the black market but this week it went up to almost $200 bond notes.

And while we still buy whatever we can in bonds, retailers need to restock by purchasing the goods mostly in South Africa using forex.

The useless bond notes only work in Zimbabwe so your guess is as good as mine as to where we are headed, back to the era of empty shelves and buying goods on the streets?

As already mentioned, some shops no longer accept any other forms of payment, it’s strictly the US Dollar which most people don’t have as we were long ‘forced’ to use plastic money since there is no cash to talk about.

Which brings me to the worst news this week.

The government, while announcing the monetary policy, increased charges for electronic transactions. Mobile money users will now be charged 2 cents for every Dollar transacted on top of the 5 cents flat charge, which was already in place.

In other words we are paying more for using plastic money as if we have a choice, yet this is a problem created by the very same people who are now hiking the taxes.

But while we complain and ‘cry’ about paying more for transacting, the powers that be are actually smiling because this is a wide revenue base for the government considering that more than 80 percent transactions are now done electronically.

Sad times indeed for poor Zimbos!