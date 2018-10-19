Doom and gloom as inflation looms

Following government’s decision to once again increase the price of fuel, experts expect inflation to follow, particularly in the transport and energy sectors.

The Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security announced that petrol prices would be increased by 65 thebe per litre, whilst diesel would rise by 73 thebe per litre.

The latest price hike, which came into effect at the start of the week, marks the fourth time the cost of petroleum has been pushed up in the last 11 months.

In total, since last November petrol has risen by P1.38 a litre whilst diesel has incurred a P1.68 increase.

It means a litre of diesel now costs P9.14 whilst petrol is charged at P9.22 for 95 and P9.10 for 93.

Paraffin also rose by 63 thebe per litre, with government reasoning that upward adjustments of these retail prices was necessitated by the growing under recoveries since September 2017.

According to the ministry, this means the cost of bringing petroleum products into the country has been higher than the regulated price, hence the need to align local pump prices to international prices.

Speaking to Voice Money this week, Research Manager at FNB Botswana, Moatlhodi Sebabole explained that the transport sector, which makes the highest weight basket of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 20.7percent, will certainly see inflation.

The sector consists of three sub-sectors: purchasing of vehicles, transport services and operational person transport.

Of the three, Sebabole said the operational person transport will be the worst affected by the rise, whilst the increase in paraffin will impact on electricity and gas prices.

However, the FNBB economist warned that the development would ultimately affect every household, as net inflation will go up.

In the Monetary Policy Report released in August, Bank of Botswana had noted that there is an upward momentum for international oil prices that could exert modest upward pressure on domestic inflation.

The report stated that related domestic factor – including delayed adjustments of fuel prices to match international oil price movements – could add to inflation in the short term.