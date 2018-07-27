Donkey thieves get five-year jail term

Three men were this week slapped with a five years jail term for stealing donkeys.

The trio, Gaone Komtsai, 23, his 20 year old nephew; Goitseone Komtsai, both of Kgosing ward in Sehitwa together with 21-year-old Kagiso Mosweu of Botshabelo ward in Maun were convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of stock theft before Tsetseng customary court on Wednesday this week.

The trio, according to Dipheko Motube of Botswana Police Services, were arrested on July 19th at Range No.2, near Tsetseng village by a police operation dubbed, Operation Kgomokhumo.

They were arrested together with two other suspects Mandlaenkosi Ndebele and Kolwane Keogotsitse whose sentence has been reserved.

All five men were said to have been found in possession of three donkeys and some meat suspected to have been of stolen donkeys.