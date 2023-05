With his father’s body still fresh in the ground, a duty-bound son has vowed not to rest until he collects an outstanding debt he insists is owed to his late dad from four years ago.

On 10 April, standing in for his father who passed away the day before, 47-year-old Siraaj Garnie dragged one Ivor Wright to Village Magistrate Court demanding a P22, 500 pay day.

Garnie maintains this is a debt dating back to March 2019, when Wright hired his dad to do some work for him.

"My father was introduced to Ivor Wright through my Aunt Charmaine. He was looking for a reliable mechanic and she poi...