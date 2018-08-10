Doing it for charity......and P300, 000

PRE-SEASON FUN IN LUCRATIVE CURTAIN RAISER

The lines are closed and the votes are in – all 225, 250 of them!

The first-ever BTC Charity Cup will see Orapa United, Township Rollers, Gaborone United and Mochudi Centre Chiefs battle it out at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The quartet qualified for the day-long, money-spinning tournament after receiving the most public votes in a BTC initiative open to all 16 teams that competed in the Premier League last season.

In total, the four clubs received over 62% of the overall vote, with Orapa the surprise leaders, garnering 37, 472 votes.

Monday’s draw pitted the boys from Boteti against Rollers in an enticing repeat of the 2016 and 2018 Mascom Top 8 Finals.

The fixture, set for an 11:30 start, follows the first semi-final, scheduled for 9am, which sees GU lock horns with Magosi.

The winners will then meet in the final with P300, 000 awaiting the victor – the runners up will receive a cool P200, 000 to dry their tears whilst the sides knocked out in the semis will each get P120, 000.

Speaking at the draw, Botswana Football Association (BFA) Vice President Mashlow Motlogelwa thanked BTC for their continued commitment to football in Botswana.

Motlogelwa further praise the corporation for going beyond the sports field with their Charity Cup initiative, which will raise funds for the less privileged.

“It is important BTCL has realised that football can contribute to charitable courses. The proceeds will go towards charity and it will undoubtedly have a positive impact in our communities. I thank our sponsors for this great initiative,” said Motlogelwa.

For his part, BTCL’s Managing Director Anthony Masunga explained that the tournament was meant to ensure that football goes beyond entertainment.

He added that because BTC is a listed company, everything they do is ‘held under a microscope’ and thus accountability is vital.

BTC have committed P3 million to the cup over a three-year period, with Masunga explaining this required proper governance and accountability at the highest level.

The individual prize money available on the day includes: player of the tournament P15, 000, top goal scorer P6, 000 best goalkeeper P5, 000, Man of Match P2, 500, coach of the tournament P6000, referee of the tournament P6, 000, assistant referee P4, 000 and best supporter will get P2, 500.