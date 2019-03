Friday night will see the return of Dr Tawanda to Club Lagos after a four-year absence.

Among other hits, the unique star will perform Vee’s trending track ‘Dumalana’, a song on which the good doctor features.

In a brief interview with GITG, Dr Tawanda said he was looking forward to lighting up Club Lagos once again.

“I performed four years back with Mc Maswe, this time I will be with King Calypso.

I’ll be giving out CDs of my new album ‘Moshonja We Nyaya’ to the first 200 people to turn-up.

Dumalana is also on the album,” he revealed, urging music-lovers to come in large numbers and have fun.

The event is hosted by DJs Munk and Matt, with ladies free before 12 otherwise P30 gets you in.