Local artists and athletes on Monday woke up to exciting news from Minister of Youth Empowerment and Cultural Development, Thapelo Olopeng that he’d be dishing out miracle money, P100, 000 to be precise! Alas it was too good to be true.

It turned out that someone has cloned the minister’s Facebook Page and is now having fun with the country‚Äôs broke, desperate and unemployed youth.

Some people can be cruel, what a shame.