DJ SK passes on

The entertainment industry is mourning the untimely death of jazz promoter and radio presenter, Soarse Katumbela, popularly known as DJ SK, whose charred remains were found in his burnt car on Thursday afternoon in Tlokweng.

Katumbela who was the Managing Director of StreetHorn Promotions and jazz show presenter at Duma FM was scheduled to hold his much talked about, inaugural Francistown Jazz Festival, today at the Francistown old stadium.

The show was initially scheduled for April this year but had to be postponed due to lack of sponsorship.

Katumbela was however determined to ensure that the show went ahead on September 9th and he managed to bring on board a number of sponsors, including the Ministry of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development.

When the Ministry told him about its withdrawal from the show on Thursday- following an announcement by government banning the use of stadia and public areas for music shows, a disappointed Katumbela is said to have called a number of his associates and friends expressing his frustration and when his remains were later found on Thursday afternoon, the tragic demise of the veteran promoter sparked anxiety and overtones of suicide among the public.

Speaking to The Voice, the deceased’s brother Chitumba Katumbela said the last time he spoke to SK was on Tuesday giving him updates of the festival.

He said Katumbela’s wife came to Francistown on Wednesday leaving him in good health. “The wife was here to assist with the preparations of the music show and only yesterday she became worried when her husband’s phone was off and she rushed back to Gaborone. She was surprised to find this sad news. I’m​ in Francistown and from what I have heard from my siblings his body was burnt beyond recognition and the police in conjunction with Transport Department used the car engine to identify the owner. We are still shocked by what happened and at the moment I don’t​ know if the show will continue,” said Katumbela.

Katumbela’s parents are originally from Angola and together with his siblings, they were born and raised in Francistown.



SK who is survived by his five siblings, wife and three kids (girls) was recently awarded with a Presidential honour by President Ian Khama for his contribution to the music industry.

Police Public Relations Officer, Witness Bosija, confirmed the incident and said they were still investigating the matter.