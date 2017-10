Underrated DJ Phazz, who has been plying his trade between Botswana and South Africa, has finally found a spot where he will be a resident DJ.

The man behind the ‘Re le Nosi’ hit is now officially based at Multicuisine, Zambezi Towers at CBD, where he plays from Thursday to Saturday.

“I do invite other DJs like Mad T and Daddikay to spice up things,” he told Big Weekend.