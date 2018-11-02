Dj oats riding high

To perform in Gc and Ghetto this weekend

Award winning House Disk Jockey, DJ Oats is set for a busy but fresh weekend.

On Friday he will perform at the University of Botswana’s Freshers Ball before jetting off to the second city where he will take part at IDM’s Freshers Ball the following day.

Oats will use the opportunity to debut his latest single ‘Euphoria’ in which he features Mel D and Felly Blayker.

At the UB festival, he will share the stage with Charma Gal, A.T.I, Chef Gustos and Chrispin The Drummer.

The Ghetto gig sees DJ Oats’s set dominated by the latest sounds from his soon to be released album.

Apart from Felly Blayker on percussion, Oats will be accompanied by Francistown based DJs such as, Malvin, Skwiza, Tevin, Maftown and Bandaounce.