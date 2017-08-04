DJ Oats and Mjamaica share stage

Decorated DJ Oats will invade Lagos Executive on Friday as the fun-filled show returns by popular demand.

The event, which is brought by Mecks Media Agency in Collaboration with House University, is the GC edition of the “Finest Tswana Delight Tour”.

On the decks will be a number of high-profile DJs, including: Felly Blayker, Fondo Fire, Benny T, T.I.C, Benny B, KeyMaker, Cyrus De Virus, and Ajax.

There will also be performances by Antonelle-Koma and Star Hezek, as well as a special appearance from one of the hottest comedians of the moment, Thabang Mjamaica Ramokate.

The first 100 ladies to turn up will get in for free, while everyone else will have to fork out P30.