Award winning DJ Oats Double has released two house singles titled, Dilokile and Euphoria.

The two are part of the coming album called. New Age which will be released at a date to be announced.

Both songs were produced by DJ Oats featuring Jazzman on Dilokile and Given on vocals.

On the other song, Euphoria he features, Mel D and the video is will be shot this weekend in partnership with The Voice, LesWear and Capello.