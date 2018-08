DJ Oats and The Voice in Maun

DJ Oats will lead a number of Maun-based DJs at Pub 24/7 tonight for The Voice Appreciation After Party.

The gig is part of the popular paper’s 25th Anniversary celebrations.

Having held similar celebrations in different parts of the country, this Friday its Maun’s turn to join in the fun.

Entrance is free for the not-to-be-missed event.