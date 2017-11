He’s become a familiar figure in Francistown’s entertainment scene and arguably is one of the best hip hop and RnB DJ in the region.

DJ KUD has finally been recognised for his dedication to the industry with a nomination in the Best Hip Hop DJ Category for the coming Yarona FM Music Awards.

One of Ghetto’s finest will slug it out with Tumie BlackAce, DJ Izzy and Mr Yummy.

Voting lines will be open soon.