A 48-hour Ipuso picnic, brought to you by Epic Eco Gardens, will take place on the 29th and 30th of September.

The two-day show comes with a star-studded lineup, including the likes of Musiq Mo from South Africa, Danslip Music from Ghana and DJ KSB.

There will also be performances from Flexiville, Fondo Fire, Lexx, Yung Mular, Grost, Laprie, Amstel, Skazzo, Reacxion, Copperfield, African Yard, Authority and many more.

Patrons will have to part with P30 to get in.