DJ KSB drops hot single

Having collaborated with a number of artists from South African stables such as, Kalawa Jazzmee, Bengatainment and Township Flava records, Kealeboga Sedumedi better known as DJ KSB has released a blazing single titled, Marilyn (Tutsa) featuring, Skavenja.

The song is about his love interest.

The quality of the song shows that DJ KSB got experience from the collaborations he did with established artists and if marketed well, this could be his major breakthrough that he has been dying for.

It comes few weeks before he embarks on a tour dubbed, Three Countries under One Roof.

“I will be touring with, Musiq Mo, Blazey Fresh, Dexter from South Africa and Danslip Music from Ghana,” he told Big Weekend.

RATINGS: 10/10