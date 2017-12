Known for his monster hit ‘Gosiame’, DJ King is planning a one man, 10-hour set at Serowe Show Grounds on Christmas Day.

The show will be followed by yet another 10-hour performance for kids at SOS.

According to Daniel Seretse, the Public Relations Officer for King Multi Media, the idea behind ‘10 hours’ is to give back to the community.

Gates open at 10am and tickets are selling for P50 and P20 for adults and kids respectively. T.H.A.B.O and BlackPrince will be MCs for the King Nice music show.