A number of local DJs are breaking into the market with their releases, the latest being Mpho Otladisang.

Better known as DJ Kenn, the Pavillion resident DJ has dropped his first single ‘Going Up’, which features Ban T, Melo and Surry Sosa.

The hip-hop track was recorded at Diverse Studios in Mogoditshane By Pjay and is currently available on iTunes and SoundCloud.

“Music is very expensive and for one to gain something from it, he has to use iTunes and SoundCloud,” DJ Kenn told Big Weekend.