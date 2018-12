DJ Kaylo will join a number of South African artists for the 9th annual Khipi Dolo show at The Place in Mafikeng on Saturday.

The show, which is brought by DJ Mojere, will feature the likes of Nesh, The Laidbacks, Spinner, Snewana, Carbon, ZeeThaso, Spike, Elvic, Mel B, Tlhali Tee and many more.

Nellycious of Motsweding FM will be the Mc with Mr Eze, HBK and Ace and Daddy performing live.