Dj Ganyani for spring fest

Popular South African entertainer, Ganyani Tshabalala or DJ Ganyani in the music industry is billed to perform at the Spring Festival slated for Friday 28th September at Molapo Leisure Gardens.

A household name in Southern Africa, Ganyani is famous for the compilation of the Simunye House Grooves Volumes 1 and 2 which helped to broaden the SABC 1 Simunye brand.

He’ll share the space with local DJs such as Dude, Cue and Bunz.

There’ll be performances by SCAR, Ras T, Que Rap, Python, C’ru and Clint. Early tickets are P80, P150 a double ticket and P200 VIP.