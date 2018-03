Durban based DJ Deuce will headline the Easter Picnic and Family Fun Day in Palapye on Friday 30th March.

The Eyadini resident DJ in Durban will turn up the heat at Little Paws Tea Gardens from 10am until late.

Deuce is expected to sample music from his upcoming album.

Other DJs are Lets, Otiz, Tornado, Ezzo, Sghela and many others.

Tickets are P30 for kids and P60 for adults.