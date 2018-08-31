Dj Dagizus releases drown

Goodwill Daniel aka DJ Dagizus is back with a bang, this time around with a mixture of R&B, Country, Soul and Hip Hop hit called ‘Drown’.

The single, a sad yet motivational song that anyone can relate to, features two American vocalists, Nate and Jess Schneider as well as local rapper William Last.

Dropped online on the 20th of August, ‘Drown’ will be available for purchase on most major digital platforms such as iTunes, amazon, google play, cdbaby, spotify and tunecore.

The US-based DJ also owns a recording label (Dagee Records), a DJ service (Da-G productions) which houses an internet radio (Dagee radio) and a clothing line called LaMonki.