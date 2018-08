He’s known for his mad drumming and giving songs a heartbeat.

DJ Crispin The Drummer will be in Francistown this this Saturday at Thapama Pleasure Island.

In a gig dubbed Crispin Live; mad-mad drummer will share the stage with Francistown based DJs Cue and KUD. With hits such as ‘Fire in the mountain’ ‘Sedi lake’ featuring Han C, Crispin is undoubtedly one of the most sought after and skillful DJs in t he country.

Entry is P30 and ladies are free before 9pm.