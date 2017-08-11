Dj Cindo to rock Women’s Month Party

The on fire stable, Hammer Entertainment is hosting an All Female lineup tonight as a way to give back to its female patrons who always fill up the Block 6 based club.

In the past the club managed to bring the likes of Dr Malinga, Heavy K, NaaqMusiq and many others, but this time it will be a night for females.

United Lounge Club Manager, The Great Micky, told Big Weekend that the club has decided to come up with Women’s Month Party which will have an all female line up comprising of South Africa’s best female DJ, DJ Cindo, Jam-n-I, Lady K, Foxxy and Cupid. Gate pass is P70.