DJ Chase looking for BW collabo

Regarded as one of the hottest DJs in South Africa; the multi talented DJ Chase (Matibisi Ntshwana ) will perform in Botswana for the first time this Sunday.

The ‘Africa Ema’ hit maker is scheduled to perform at the inaugural Garden Jam Live session at Cresta Marang Gardens in Francistown alongside Mishka, Raptured Roots, Bunz, Slim, Ollectic Soul, T-Sky and Chronic.

The multi talented House DJ, songwriter and producer has been gushing about his maiden gig in Botswana on his social media platforms.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice, Chase said coming to perform in Botswana is definitely an experience he’s looking forward to.

“Included in my set will be my band and a special performance by Mishka who also features on one of my singles ‘Africa Ema’,” he said.

“We have been preparing something special and engaging for the fans, I’ll also be playing the keyboard while deejaying, which is something I include in my semi live performances,” Chase told The Voice.

The talented DJ who has produced hits for some of the reputable names in both Durban and Johannesburg further called out to local artists to collaborate with reputable names in order to reach out to wider audiences.

“I think music collaborations are always good when it comes to introducing artists or DJs to not only a broader but a different audience. We’ve seen that with Vee Mampeezy featuring Trademark on their collaboration titled “I do” which had a great run in both South Africa and Botswana,” he said.

DJ Chase said he’ll consume as much local music as he possibly can during his time in Francistown.

“I’m always in touch with Eugene Jackson and we have a collaboration on the way which I’m very excited about. Vee Mampeezy is also another artist that I find very special with great energy and would love to soon create some magic with him,” Chase said.

The South African started writing songs around 1999 since picking up a guitar bought for him by his mother.

He later enrolled at the National School of Arts to further sharpen his skills.

Chased majore in keyboards for contemporary music.

He has since produced chart topping songs for Kabelo Mabalane of TKZee fame and was the mainstay in the artist’s solo project ‘Exodus’ featuring Black Jacks and Tshepo Tshola.

Chase also churned out hits for DJ Ganyani (Be There featuring Mlu and Big Nuz), Xighubu featuring KB and Talk To Me featuring Layla to name just a few.

Tickets for the Garden Jam Live are P40 or P50 if you come after 1700hrs.