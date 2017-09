This Saturday, the man behind the Gwaragwara dance, DJ Bongz will be in town, courtesy of Hammer Entertainment.

Bongz originally broke into the music industry over a decade ago with his popular track, ‘Sobabili’.

The South African DJ will perform at United Lounge in Block 6 with the likes of DJ KSB, Teaz, and Allan Govie, with DJ Cee as the host.

Patrons will have to part with P70 for tomorrow night’s show.