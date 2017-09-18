Distressed mother commits suicide over albino baby

Police in Jwaneng have confirmed the death of a woman who allegedly committed suicide just five days after giving birth to a baby with albinism.

The 25-year-old mother is said to have escaped from the Debswana Mine Hospital maternity ward where she had been admitted and used her underwear to hang herself in the nearby bushes.

The youthful mother is said to have shown signs of distress and anxiety ever since she gave birth to her baby.

A hospital nurse who had been monitoring the young woman told of how she only noticed on Sunday at 2am that she was missing from the hospital.

She said that she last saw the mother when she was getting ready for bed, in her hospital pyjamas.

Confirming the suicide incident to The Voice, Jwaneng Police station Commander- Thuso Basuti, said the woman was found by passers-by, hanging from a tree and the body has since been taken for postmortem at the mine hospital.

The police boss also confirmed that the deceased left a five-day-old baby at the hospital. “We have not seen the child, but the deceased’s relatives have been alerted about the incident,” he said.