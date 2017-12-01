Distell gets Cruz Vodka

Distell Botswana last week launched its partnership with Cruz Vodka, a brand that is handcrafted and developed in New York.

The vodka which is five times distilled and three times charcoal filtered making it an exceptional vodka offering was launched on Friday at Cigar Lounge in Phakalane.

Speaking during the colourful event, Lekgotla Ntshole who is the Trade Marketing Manager said; “The reason behind this launch is to enhance our competitiveness in the spirits segment and largely within the vodka category in order to offer our consumers a high quality product that compliments their lifestyle.”

He said the Cruz prides itself in producing good quality vodka of exceptional quality and comes in four other flavoured variants, including berrylicious, pineapple, cranberry and raspberry.

“ Cruz is best enjoyed with cocktails such as Cruz Classic Martini for men and Cruz Cosmo for women. Other cocktails include Cruz State of Mind and Cruz Empire.

This incredibly stylish new vodka with its captivating name and iconic jet black bottle welcomes you to the world of luxury,” he added.

Cruz Vintage Black vodka has won numerous gold medals at leading international competitions such as London Vodka Masters, Consumer Choice Awards USA, SIP Awards USA and Fifty Best Vodka’s New York.

Distell has agreed to acquire a 75% shareholding with Blue Sky Brand Company Proprietary Limited (“BSBC”) holding the remaining 25% shareholding.

BSBC will be integrally involved in the Cruz Vodka brand going forward.

This means Cruz Vodka, a five times distilled luxury imported vodka made from hand-selected American wheat, will be now be distributed on Distell’s platform in Botswana.