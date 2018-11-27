DISS pays back the money

The Director General of the Directorate on Intelligence Services (DISS) Peter Magosi has admitted that some of their projects will suffer after they had to abruptly pay back the money the institution had taken from the National Petroleum Fund (NPF).

Meanwhile intelligence insiders have labeled the DISS move as a way of indirectly admitting that they had no business in the first place receiving money from the NPF. The move to pay back the money has been seen as a way of the new DG verifying that his pre-decessor, Isaac Kgosi was wrong in meddling with the funds.

In a brief interview on Wednesday with The Voice, Magosi confirmed that Parliament had instructed them to pay back the money so they had to do so.

“It was an instruction, we had to follow it and pay back the money. I admit it was a lot of money so much so that some of the projects had to be put on hold like housing, procurement of equipment and training of staff,” Magosi said.

The new DG however refused to go into detail saying “because of the nature of the institution I cannot say which specific project had to be put on hold, you have to understand.”

Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Eric Molale on Tuesday announced that his ministry had managed to recover the NPF money.

“ From the money that had gone out we have so far recovered P114 million, the other remaining money is why we are going to the courts. We want the court to help us recover the remaining P116 million, so we can only be hopeful that we shall succeed,” said Molale.

Asked if that means that the DISS is admitting fault in taking the money from the NPF in the first place Magosi said “we are not admitting anything. We were instructed to do something and we did it.”

Pressed further to ask if anyone will be charged from the DIS end for authorising unlawful transfer of funds from the NPF , Magosi sai, “The matter is still before the courts. I wish not to comment on that part.”

Meanwhile as the NPF money laundering case continues to expose abuse of power by Senior Government officials, in an interesting twist another P 60 million corruption deal has come to the fore.

This became evident recently when the former DISS boss Kgosi was interrogated by investigators recently.

Information reaching The Voice has indicated that Kgosi was asked about an additional P60 million, which his office had allegedly paid Basis Point ( a company which was then co owned by NPF money laundering case accused person Bakang Seretse, which was contracted by DIS as transition advisors) , for a supposed ‘consultancy deal.”

It has since emerged that the 60 million pula was approved by the then director at the department of energy affairs Kenneth Kerekang to Basis point back in 2016 something which the DISS claims to have no knowledge of. Seretse was unable to revert back to The Voice after countless attempts to get a comment from him concerning the said P 60 million bogus deal.