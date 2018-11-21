DISS paid back P114 million of the funds it took from the NPF

DISS paid back P114 million of the funds it took from the...

Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) has paid back P114 million it took from the National Petroleum Fund (NPF).

Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Eric Molale this week told journalists that government has already recovered P114 million from DIS, leaving a balance of P116 million.

The case in which Bakang Seretse, Botho Leburu and Kenneth Kerekang have been charged resumes on Friday as government looks to recoup the balance of the alleged misappropriated funds.

“From the money that had gone out we have so far recovered P114 million, the other remaining is why we are going to the Courts. We want the court to help us recover the remaining P116 million. So we can only be hopeful that we shall succeed,” said Molale.