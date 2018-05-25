DISS boss promises a clean and friendly security organ

The new Director General of Directorate of Intelligence Security Services (DIS) Brigadier Peter Magosi has promised to turn the notorious spy agency into a better, trustworthy and friendly security organ.

Magosi who was addressing the media today said that he was planning to start on a clean slate as he begins his journey as the DISS boss.

Without divulging what exactly transpired with his predecessor, Isaac Kgosi, Magosi preferred to let the past stay in the past. “I know we will not disassociate ourselves from what people are thinking about us but my intention is for us to play our role in such a manner that will change this organisation and make it what it is intended to be,” he said and added: “We have to be professionals and not hold grudges, our country comes first,” he added.

Magosi also mentioned that the DISS has a code that governs all its officers.

Regarding the tapping of private phone conversations, Magosi said that in their line of duty, if there is need to tap certain conversations, they will approach the High Court to get an order and carry out such mandate. “Certain things will be done in a secret manner because the safety of our country comes first.”

Magosi took over from former boss, Isaac Kgosi three weeks ago.