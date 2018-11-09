Disrespecting the dead

I know it is often required of the media to capture different angles and show the world events as they happen but some things deserve a bit of dignity.

Shaya was part of the hundreds who attended HHP’s funeral and snapped this disrespectful cameraman standing on top of a grave.

I know he wanted to capture moments and get to the very heart of the story but he must also show some respect for the dead.

Imagine how the deceased’s family members would have felt seeing their loved one’s grave being trampled on like that!