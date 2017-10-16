Dismissed BDP councilors join BCP

North West District Council Chairperson, Duncan Enga and Gxhabara Ward councilor, Vepaune Moreti, have joined Botswana Congress Party (BCP) following their expulsion from Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) early this year.

BCP North West Regional Chairperson, Goretetse Kekgonegile, confirmed the move and added that the two will be formally welcomed at a mass rally before the end of the year.

The two councillors were dismissed after they were found guilty of defying BDP Council caucus by betraying the constitutional responsibility and accepting nomination for positions that they had lost to fellow members at the BDP caucus in May this year.

Kekgonegile said Enga who is also a councilor for Thamalakane Ward together with Moreti who is Vice Chairperson of Maun Administrative Authority will be welcomed officially on the 4th of November with 100 other new members.

The rally is expected to be addressed by UDC President Duma Boko and his Vice, Dumelang Saleshando.