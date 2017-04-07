Disgraced AFM pastor arraigned

Four thugs claim they attacked the pastor for failing to pay them for wife’s murder

Battered and bruised, the once celebrated Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) pastor and Mochudi community leader, Mooketsi Mogomotsi appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with the murder of his wife, Dainah Ompelege Mogomotsi.

Mogomotsi’s arraignment follows his attack by four thugs who beat him to a pulp and left him for dead.

The Voice can reveal that pieces of the puzzle that led to the pastor’s arrest came together after his attackers were spotted with a vehicle, which had blood spats at one of the filling stations in Mochudi.

After further probing, the men allegedly confessed to the police that they had violently assaulted the AFM Pastor because he had hired them to kill his wife and then failed to pay them.

It has since emerged that last week Monday when the Pastor visited the four criminals, Thapelo Tlhase (24), Mokganedi Porogwane (41) and two others; at a farm to give them more excuses about why he couldn’t pay them yet, the self confessed killers lost their patience and attacked him.

“The Police had no reason to tie the husband to the death of his wife, which happened in January until this happened,” said a source close to the investigation.

In his statement to the police seen by The Voice, the Pastor narrates the happenings of the day his wife was attacked at their home in Mochudi in December.

Mogomotsi states that it was soon after supper when he left his wife in the living room to go and feed his cats outside when he heard her screaming for help and he came running back inside.

He says he then saw their car, which was parked in front of the house, reverse with unidentified men inside.

He then noticed his wife lying in a pool of blood in the living room and called for help.

A week later the Pastor’s wife died at Princess Marina Hospital.

This week the embattled man of the cloth pleaded with the court to grant him bail because the attack had left him blind.

During his three hour- long first appearances, Mogomotsi notably had a swollen left eye, and a deep cut in his head.

“I plead with the court that I be granted bail because of my health. I have just been released from hospital, and as you can see my swollen eye, I cannot see anything.

I am technically blind I do not even know who I am talking to,” he pleaded.

The Investigating officer however opposed the pastor’s plea saying that although Mogomotsi was not a flight risk, they needed to keep him in jail as investigations were still at a fragile stage.

Police prosecutor, Kabelo Modise further argued that his imprisonment was in his best interest as the public could seek revenge and harm him.

The case continues next week, when Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta, is expected to deliver the bail ruling.

Meanwhile The Voice team visited the Pastor’s family in Mogoditshane after they promised to speak.

Upon arrival however the family only resorted to saying, ” as far as we know they had no issues between them as a couple, we are stressed as it is, we do not want anything to do with newspapers.”